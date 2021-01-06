Last Updated:

IN PICS | COVID-19 Pandemic Turns Blue-hued Moroccan Tourist Town Spiritless

During the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese visitors.

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
1/8
(Image Credits: AP)

An elderly lady sits next to her cat outside her home in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
2/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A sweet shop owner prepares her products for customers in an alleyway. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
3/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A mother walks with her son down a deserted alleyway in Chefchaouen. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
4/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Two men have a chat outside the town, whose lifeblood is tourism.

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
5/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in a deserted alleyway. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
6/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Shop owners selling souvenirs wait for customers in an alleyway in Chefchaouen. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
7/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Worshippers leave a mosque after the last prayers of the day, as a night curfew takes effect in Chefchaouen. 

Pandemic Empties Blue-hued Moroccan Town
8/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Two men sit overlooking the town of Chefchaouen, which is known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco. 

