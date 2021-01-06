IN PICS | COVID-19 Pandemic Turns Blue-hued Moroccan Tourist Town Spiritless

SEARCH
An elderly lady sits next to her cat outside her home in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco.
A sweet shop owner prepares her products for customers in an alleyway.
A mother walks with her son down a deserted alleyway in Chefchaouen.
Two men have a chat outside the town, whose lifeblood is tourism.
A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in a deserted alleyway.
Shop owners selling souvenirs wait for customers in an alleyway in Chefchaouen.
Worshippers leave a mosque after the last prayers of the day, as a night curfew takes effect in Chefchaouen.
Two men sit overlooking the town of Chefchaouen, which is known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco.