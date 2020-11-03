Last Updated:

IN PICS | Crowds Storm Streets To Protest In Poland As Women Fume Over Abortion Law Ruling

For two weeks now, thousands of women in Poland have been protesting against the almost-complete ban on abortions after a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Nationwide protests have been held daily since Oct. 22 when a constitutional court barred abortions of fetuses with congenital defects. 

With banners, slogans and demonstrations, many people have been defying the risk of contagion amid a spike in coronavirus infections to protest against the ban. 

Klementyna Suchanow, leader of the rights organization Women’s Strike, said, "The ruling by the so-called Constitutional Tribunal must be withdrawn". 

When taken effect, the court ruling will mean that an abortion is only permitted in Poland when a pregnancy threatens the mother’s health or is the result of crime like rape or incest.

The protests of the past week have been mainly dominated by young people, who believe that the abortion ruling infringes on their liberties. 

Additionally, critics also question the independence of the tribunal after the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party put its loyalists in the court shortly after it took power in 2015. 

While some protesters marched towards the parliament, chanting “Freedom, equality, abortion on demand," other carried placards with slogans such as “The choice belongs to women”. 

Protests across Warsaw and other major cities continued even as scuffles broke out in Parliament over the ruling. 

Protesters are now pushing for the government to resign and a liberal abortion law to be passed. However, they also admitted it may not be possible under the current conservative government. 

