In Pics, Daily Life Appeared Normal While Beijing Continued Military Drills In Taiwan

A woman adjusts her hair near a portrait of China's paramount leader Mao Zedong surrounded by the Chinese national flag at a community centre in Pingtan, Fujian province, in eastern China.
A hotel guest collects food from a breakfast buffet as a news broadcast reports on military exercises in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China, on Saturday.
On Friday, a member of the People's Liberation Army looks through binoculars as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen in the distance.
On Sunday, riders pass a mural depicting a bridge connecting China's mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.
On Sunday, a worker prepares an umbrella for tourists at a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.
On Sunday, a woman wearing a face mask walks past an art installation depicting two colliding aircraft carriers on display outside a mall in Beijing.
On Sunday, tourists ride an inflated Ultraman raft from a beach near the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, visitors to Pingtan in the Fujian Province of eastern China dig a moat on a beach along the Taiwan Strait.
At a stand in Beijing, a man looks through a magnifying glass to read a newspaper headline about the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducting military drills.