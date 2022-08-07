Last Updated:

In Pics, Daily Life Appeared Normal While Beijing Continued Military Drills In Taiwan

China established no-go zones around Taiwan for the four-day drills announced immediately after Pelosi's trip to Taipei on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aparna Shandilya
A woman adjusts her hair near a portrait of China's paramount leader Mao Zedong surrounded by the Chinese national flag at a community centre in Pingtan, Fujian province, in eastern China.

A hotel guest collects food from a breakfast buffet as a news broadcast reports on military exercises in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China, on Saturday.

On Friday, a member of the People's Liberation Army looks through binoculars as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen in the distance.

On Sunday, riders pass a mural depicting a bridge connecting China's mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.

On Sunday, a worker prepares an umbrella for tourists at a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.

On Sunday, a woman wearing a face mask walks past an art installation depicting two colliding aircraft carriers on display outside a mall in Beijing.

On Sunday, tourists ride an inflated Ultraman raft from a beach near the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, visitors to Pingtan in the Fujian Province of eastern China dig a moat on a beach along the Taiwan Strait.

At a stand in Beijing, a man looks through a magnifying glass to read a newspaper headline about the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducting military drills.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, tourists visit a beach near the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, Fujian Province, eastern China.

