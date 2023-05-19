Last Updated:

In Pics: Day 1 Of Historic G7 Summit In Hiroshima Concludes As PM Modi Arrives In Japan

Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies have gathered for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

The Group of Seven leaders are meeting in Hiroshima, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to take part in their summit on Sunday.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats against Ukraine, along with North Korea's months-long barrage of missile tests and China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal were the hot topics.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

The leaders of G7 advanced economies resolved to stand against Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and unveiled new sanctions on Moscow.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

"At our meeting today in Hiroshima, we, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirmed our commitment to stand together against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden plant a tree during a visit at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations' meetings lay wreaths during a visit to the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

The wreath's of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, of Japan and U.S. President Joe Biden are pictured following a wreath laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

From left, UK PM Sunak, EU President Von der Leyen, Canadian PM Trudeau, US President Biden, Japan PM Kishida, Italy PM Meloni, EU Council's Michel, French President Macron & German Chancellor Scholz.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

Protesters gather near the famed Atomic Bomb Dome ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima. Many called on the leaders to oppose human rights violations in China.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: AP

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is set to attend the G7 summit in Japan in a crucial visit where the Ukrainian leader will have change to confer with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Day 1 of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan
Image: Twitter/narendramodi

PM Modi touched down in Hiroshima on Friday. He will to hold crucial bilateral meetings on Saturday as well as attend the QUAD meeting. His trip also includes visits to Papua New Guinea & Australia.

