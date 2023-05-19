In Pics: Day 1 Of Historic G7 Summit In Hiroshima Concludes As PM Modi Arrives In Japan

Quick links:
The Group of Seven leaders are meeting in Hiroshima, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to take part in their summit on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats against Ukraine, along with North Korea's months-long barrage of missile tests and China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal were the hot topics.
The leaders of G7 advanced economies resolved to stand against Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and unveiled new sanctions on Moscow.
"At our meeting today in Hiroshima, we, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirmed our commitment to stand together against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."
French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden plant a tree during a visit at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations' meetings lay wreaths during a visit to the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan.
The wreath's of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, of Japan and U.S. President Joe Biden are pictured following a wreath laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.
From left, UK PM Sunak, EU President Von der Leyen, Canadian PM Trudeau, US President Biden, Japan PM Kishida, Italy PM Meloni, EU Council's Michel, French President Macron & German Chancellor Scholz.
Protesters gather near the famed Atomic Bomb Dome ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima. Many called on the leaders to oppose human rights violations in China.
Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is set to attend the G7 summit in Japan in a crucial visit where the Ukrainian leader will have change to confer with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.