IN PICS| Deadly Hurricane Fiona Wreaks Havoc In Puerto Rico Leaving Locals To Clean Debris

On Tuesday, September 20, locals in the Dominican Republic's Los Sotos neighborhood were struggling to save their things following the devastating Hurricane Fiona's floods.
After wreaking havoc on Puerto Rico, where the majority of people still lack access to electricity or running water, hurricane Fiona hit the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm.
After the flood struck the region, locals were removing mud that was left over Los Sotos neighbourhood of Higuey
Image of a destroyed plantain field near Guayama, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, September 20, following Hurricane Fiona's landfall.
After Hurricane Fiona slammed the island in Salinas, Puerto Rico, citizens' home was left with soggy shoes, video games, toys, stuffed animals, and other valuables.
In the Dominican Republic's Higüey community, people were attempting to gather their leftover possessions following Hurricane Fiona's floods.
On Tuesday, September 20, National Guard members control traffic on a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico that was damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
A woman was cleaning inside of her house, while the child was standing over the waste which has been brought by the flood.
As the storm continuing battering the archipelago late Tuesday, locals suffered damages of their houses as well as belongings