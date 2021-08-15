Last Updated:

In Pics: Devastation From 7.2-magnitude Earthquake In Haiti That Killed Over 700

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing over 700 people and injuring over 1,800. The highest casualties were reported from south

Haiti earthquake
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, August 14. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 km.

Haiti earthquake
An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier destroyed by an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Haiti earthquake
A woman injured in the earthquake is transferred to a plane to be flown to Port-au-Prince, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.

Haiti earthquake
People search for survivors in the debris of a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.

Haiti earthquake
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building, after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. 

Haiti earthquake
A family eats breakfast in front of homes destroyed by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Haiti earthquake
The residence of the Catholic bishop lays in ruins after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Haiti earthquake
People rest after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Haiti earthquake
A couple sleeps after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15.

Haiti earthquake
People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

