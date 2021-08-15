In Pics: Devastation From 7.2-magnitude Earthquake In Haiti That Killed Over 700

Quick links:
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, August 14. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 km.
An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier destroyed by an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
A woman injured in the earthquake is transferred to a plane to be flown to Port-au-Prince, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.
People search for survivors in the debris of a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building, after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
A family eats breakfast in front of homes destroyed by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021
The residence of the Catholic bishop lays in ruins after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
People rest after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
A couple sleeps after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15.