In Pics: Dozens Killed As Catastrophic Rains Wreak Havoc In Pakistan And Afghanistan

Heavy rains unleashed flash floods and total chaos in Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing dozens of people in both the nations. The toll reached 31 and 13 in Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.
The flooding in Afghanistan left poorly constructed houses in complete shambles. An excavator can be seen removing mud from a damaged house in Maidan Wardak Province.
Shafiullah Rahimi, the ruling Taliban’s appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management confirmed the death toll and stated that 41 others are still missing.
A school bag filled with books was seen on the ground as flash floods in central Afghanistan wreaked havoc. The floods hit the capital, Kabul, the Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces.
The Talibani official informed that around 250 livestock perished in the devastating floods. The situation becomes hard in Afghanistan since the country is already facing an economic crisis.
The most recent flash flood happened in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province west of Kabul, killing 12 people.
In the statement, Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that hundreds of square miles of agricultural land was washed out and destroyed in the floods.
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, heavy rainfall and flash floods affected metropolitan cities. In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 people died over the last 48 hours.
In Gilgit Baltistan, the situation was similar to that in Afghanistan. In the Skardu area of the Gilgit Baltistan region, four family members died when a massive landslide hit their car.