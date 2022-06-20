IN PICS: Dozens Killed As Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam; Rescue Ops Underway

Quick links:
A woman holds her child as rescue operations continued in Assam's Jalimura village. The northeastern state has been reeling under disaster due to incessant rainfall.
The Indian Armed Forces have been involved in the rescue and relief operations in Assam. Floods in Assam have affected over 40 lakh people, killing at least 62 people.
Floods, caused by incessant rainfall due to Monsoons, have submerged 15% of Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, according to park authorities.
As many as 33 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, and Darrang, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
People sit in the boat as rescue operations continue to be carried out in parts of Assam affected by floods. The SDRF and NDRF have been involved in the relief and rescue operations in Assam.
The Indian Army carried out the flood rescue operations for the fourth consecutive day in seven districts of Assam on June 19.
The Indian Armed Forces have deployed around 14 composite columns at various locations in Assam and has managed to rescue around 4,500 stranded locals amid inclement weather conditions.
A man watches people walking through flooded water caused by heavy rainfall in Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured people of taking measures to help the flood-affected people.