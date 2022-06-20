Last Updated:

IN PICS: Dozens Killed As Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam; Rescue Ops Underway

As many as 33 districts of Assam have been affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall. Over 40 lakh people have been affected, with at least 62 deaths.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Assam floods
1/10
Image: AP

A woman holds her child as rescue operations continued in Assam's Jalimura village.  The northeastern state has been reeling under disaster due to incessant rainfall.

Assam floods
2/10
Image: AP

The Indian Armed Forces have been involved in the rescue and relief operations in Assam. Floods in Assam have affected over 40 lakh people, killing at least  62 people.

Assam Floods
3/10
Image: PTI

Floods, caused by incessant rainfall due to Monsoons, have submerged 15% of Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, according to park authorities.

Assam floods
4/10
Image: AP

As many as 33 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, and Darrang, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. 

Assam floods
5/10
Image: AP

People sit in the boat as rescue operations continue to be carried out in parts of Assam affected by floods. The SDRF and NDRF have been involved in the relief and rescue operations in Assam. 

Assam floods
6/10
Image: AP

The Indian Army carried out the flood rescue operations for the fourth consecutive day in seven districts of Assam on June 19. 

Assam floods
7/10
Image: ANI

A man walks through flood waters as incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Assam.

Assam floods
8/10
Image: AP

The Indian Armed Forces have deployed around 14 composite columns at various locations in Assam and has managed to rescue around 4,500 stranded locals amid inclement weather conditions.

Assam floods
9/10
Image: AP

A man watches people walking through flooded water caused by heavy rainfall in Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured people of taking measures to help the flood-affected people. 

Assam floods
10/10
Image: AP

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel using speedboats and inflatable rafts rescue people through submerged areas in Assam. 

Tags: Bangladesh floods, Floods in Bangladesh, worst-ever flood hits Bangladesh
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Europe turns to coal mines as fuel prices skyrocket amid Russian-Ukraine war

In Pics: Europe turns to coal mines as fuel prices skyrocket amid Russian-Ukraine war
Heatwave sweeps parts of western Europe as people seek respite on beaches | See pics

Heatwave sweeps parts of western Europe as people seek respite on beaches | See pics