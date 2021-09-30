IN PICS | EAM S Jaishankar Visits Mexico's Pyramids; Pays Homage At Gandhi Memorial

Quick links:
Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Mexico City.
'Particularly appropriate on the occasion of the anniversary of Mexican independence,' EAM Jaishankar captioned the image on Twitter.
EAM Jaishankar received by Finance Minister of Mexico Rogelio Ramírez de la O.
"Discussed Mexico’s response to the Covid challenge," EAM Jaishankar stated on Twitter.
Reviewed political cooperation, trade and investment, space and scientific potential, cultural exchanges and consular issues with Foreign Affairs Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar met with Bangladesh MoS for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at Mexico's 200th Independence Day celebrations.
EAM S Jaishankar with Mexican President Andrés Manuel.
"An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences & best practices," EAM Jaishankar said.
Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico’s 200th anniversary of attaining Independence. "Affirmed our strong bonds and privileged partnership," EAM Jaishankar shared.
EAM S Jaishankar visited the pyramids at Teotihuacan in the northeast of Mexico City. "Respecting the heritage of another ancient civilization," EAM Jaishankar captioned the image on Twitter.