IN PICS | EAM S Jaishankar Visits Mexico's Pyramids; Pays Homage At Gandhi Memorial

Upon the invitation of Mexico, External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the country and paid homage to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial.

Srishti Jha
External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
1/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Mexico City.

'Particularly appropriate on the occasion of the anniversary of Mexican independence,' EAM Jaishankar captioned the image on Twitter.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
2/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

EAM Jaishankar received by Finance Minister of Mexico Rogelio Ramírez de la O. 

"Discussed Mexico’s response to the Covid challenge," EAM Jaishankar stated on Twitter. 

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
3/9
Image: Twitter/ @Dr. S. Jaishankar

"Attended the Grandeur of Mexico exhibition on the return of heritage," EAM Jaishankar shared. 

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
4/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

Reviewed political cooperation, trade and investment, space and scientific potential, cultural exchanges and consular issues with Foreign Affairs Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
5/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

EAM Dr S Jaishankar met with Bangladesh MoS for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at Mexico's 200th Independence Day celebrations.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
6/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar with Mexican President Andrés Manuel.

"An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences & best practices," EAM Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
7/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico’s 200th anniversary of attaining Independence. "Affirmed our strong bonds and privileged partnership," EAM Jaishankar shared.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
8/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar visited the pyramids at Teotihuacan in the northeast of Mexico City. "Respecting the heritage of another ancient civilization," EAM Jaishankar captioned the image on Twitter.

External Affairs Min. Jaishankar's Mexico visit
9/9
Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar at the pyramids of the sun and the moon at Teotihuacan in the northeast of Mexico City. 

