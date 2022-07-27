In Pics: Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Philippines; At Least 4 Dead, Several Others Injured

Quick links:
A glimpse of a house badly damaged after a powerful earthquake hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday.
A temple which was under construction in Bangued, Abra province, was damaged in the quake, which measured 7 in the Richter scale, on Wednesday.
The head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province.
Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Baukoon on July 27. As of now, at least four have been reported killed in the tremor.
A damaged truck lies beside boulders after it fell along a road during a high-magnitude earthquake that hits the northern Philippines.
A damaged building lies on its side after the massive tremor that rocked the country located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire".
Employees of the Department of Human Settlements and Development evacuate their buildings after the quake that killed at least four people and injured several.