Last Updated:

In Pics: Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Philippines; At Least 4 Dead, Several Others Injured

A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines, killing at least four people and injuring dozens.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Philippines earthquake
1/9
Image: AP

A glimpse of a house badly damaged after a powerful earthquake hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday.

Philippines earthquake
2/9
Image: AP

A temple which was under construction in Bangued, Abra province, was damaged in the quake, which measured 7 in the Richter scale, on Wednesday. 

Philippines earthquake
3/9
Image: AP

The head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province.

Philippines earthquake
4/9
Image: AP

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Baukoon on July 27. As of now, at least four have been reported killed in the tremor. 

Philippines earthquake
5/9
Image: AP

A damaged truck lies beside boulders after it fell along a road during a high-magnitude earthquake that hits the northern Philippines.

Philippines earthquake
6/9
Image: AP

A damaged building lies on its side after the massive tremor that rocked the country located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire".

Philippines earthquake
7/9
Image: AP

Employees of the Department of Human Settlements and Development evacuate their buildings after the quake that killed at least four people and injured several.

Philippines earthquake
8/9
Image: AP

Panic-hit residents call their relatives in order to enquire about their well-being.  

Philippines earthquake
9/9
Image: AP

Rubble from a damaged church is seen after a strong earthquake hit the northern region of The Phillippines.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Thousands evacuated as emergency declared after Oak fire rages near Yosemite

In pics: Thousands evacuated as emergency declared after Oak fire rages near Yosemite
US: Pacific Northwest faces brutal multiday heatwave as temperatures hit 102 degrees F

US: Pacific Northwest faces brutal multiday heatwave as temperatures hit 102 degrees F