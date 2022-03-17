In Pics | Empty Streets And Baffled Residents Mark Latest COVID Outbreak In Hong Kong

Quick links:
A security guard closes the door at a shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been left in limbo amidst the latest surge of COVID.
A quiet main street usually packed with shoppers is seen in Causeway Bay. Amidst mixed signals from the administration, a resident said, "We can only count on ourselves."
A man walks on a quiet street usually packed with shoppers. “Honestly, I think government policies keep changing all the time and it’s hard for residents to follow,” another resident Alison Hui said.
A solo traveller is seen sitting alone on a bus in Causeway Bay. Commute through both public and private transportation has considerably plunged.
A woman stands on an escalator at a quiet shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is currently battling a shortage of healthcare workers as neighbouring cities enter lockdown.