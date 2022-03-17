Last Updated:

In Pics | Empty Streets And Baffled Residents Mark Latest COVID Outbreak In Hong Kong

Amidst the latest surge of coronavirus and mixed signals from the administration, Hong Kong residents "can only count on themselves."

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
HONG KONG
1/10
Associated Press

A security guard closes the door at a shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hundreds of thousands of residents have been left in limbo amidst the latest surge of COVID.

 

 

HONG KONG
2/10
Associated Press

A Hong Kong resident can be seen walking over an empty footbridge with bags of take away food.

 

HONG KONG
3/10
Associated Press

A quiet main street usually packed with shoppers is seen in Causeway Bay. Amidst mixed signals from the administration, a resident said, "We can only count on ourselves."

HONG KONG
4/10
Associated Press

A solitary shopper can be seen exploring a shopping mall in Hong Kong. 

HONG KONG
5/10
Associated Press

A man walks on a quiet street usually packed with shoppers. “Honestly, I think government policies keep changing all the time and it’s hard for residents to follow,” another resident Alison Hui said. 

HONG KONG
6/10
Associated Press

A solo traveller is seen sitting alone on a bus in Causeway Bay. Commute through both public and private transportation has considerably plunged. 

HONG KONG
7/10
Associated Press

A security guard standing alone at an empty shopping mall in Hong Kong. 

HONG KONG
8/10
Associated Press

A couple walks on a quiet street usually packed with shoppers in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. 

HONG KONG
9/10
Associated Press

A woman stands on an escalator at a quiet shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong is currently battling a shortage of healthcare workers as neighbouring cities enter lockdown. 

HONG KONG
10/10
Associated Press

A woman stands alone in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, a famous shopping district. The city, known for its bright neon lights has now been desolated due to COVID. 

Tags: COVID-19, Hong Kong, Coronavirus outbreak
