IN PICS: Flooding In Southern China Damages Roads & Crops, Forces Evacuation Of People

Buildings have been destroyed and crops have been affected due to major flooding in southern China. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

Apoorva Kaul
China floods
1/10
Image: AP

Buildings have been destroyed and crops have been affected due to major flooding in southern China. The meteorological department has said that more rain is expected in the coming days.   

China floods
2/10
Image: AP

Heavy rainstorms have resulted in major flooding and landslides in southern China. A worker checks a submerged railway track in Jiangxi province. 

China floods
3/10
Image: AP

Rescuers using inflatable boats have been evacuating residents stranded in their homes after flooding. 

 

 

China floods
4/10
Image: AP

As per a Xinhua report, 94 houses have been destroyed and 51,143 people have been evacuated in the Hunan province of China. 

China floods
5/10
Image: AP

Authorities have issued a warning for regions in the eastern provinces, including Beijing. According to AP, reservoirs in Henan were at flood level.

China floods
6/10
Image: AP

About half a million people have been affected in Jiangxi province and 433,000 hectares of crops have been submerged. The picture shows flooded regions of Wuyuan County in Jiangxi. 

China floods
7/10
Image: AP

Tens of thousands of people evacuated as floods ravaged southern China. Rescuers evacuate people from flood-affected areas. 

China floods
8/10
Image: AP

Roads in some parts of cities have collapsed due to heavy rainfall in China. Houses, crops and vehicles have been submerged.   

China floods
9/10
Image: Twitter/@China2ASEAN

Rescuers evacuate people stranded after heavy flooding in southern China. As per AP, around 274,000 residents have asked for relief in Guangzhou.

China floods
10/10
Image: Twitter/@China2ASEAN

Authorities have upgraded the flood control emergency response to level II in east China's Jiangxi. 

