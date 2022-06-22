IN PICS: Flooding In Southern China Damages Roads & Crops, Forces Evacuation Of People

Quick links:
Buildings have been destroyed and crops have been affected due to major flooding in southern China. The meteorological department has said that more rain is expected in the coming days.
Heavy rainstorms have resulted in major flooding and landslides in southern China. A worker checks a submerged railway track in Jiangxi province.
Rescuers using inflatable boats have been evacuating residents stranded in their homes after flooding.
As per a Xinhua report, 94 houses have been destroyed and 51,143 people have been evacuated in the Hunan province of China.
Authorities have issued a warning for regions in the eastern provinces, including Beijing. According to AP, reservoirs in Henan were at flood level.
About half a million people have been affected in Jiangxi province and 433,000 hectares of crops have been submerged. The picture shows flooded regions of Wuyuan County in Jiangxi.
Tens of thousands of people evacuated as floods ravaged southern China. Rescuers evacuate people from flood-affected areas.
Roads in some parts of cities have collapsed due to heavy rainfall in China. Houses, crops and vehicles have been submerged.
Rescuers evacuate people stranded after heavy flooding in southern China. As per AP, around 274,000 residents have asked for relief in Guangzhou.