IN PICS: From 'family Photo' To Talks On Aiding Ukraine, A Look At Day 1 Of G7 Summit

The first day of the three-day key G7 Summit kicked off in Germany on a light note, although, the primary focus remained galvanizing commitment to Ukraine.

Dipaneeta Das
US President Joe Biden walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel for the 'family photo' with other G7 leaders in Elmau Germany.

(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau share a light moment at the lush green field outside the Elmau Castle built in the 1900s.

Biden sported a stunning black & gold aviator in contrast to his ocean blue suit on the first day of the G7 Summit. He is expected to announce the purchase of surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine.

Macron and Biden displayed a close bond walking hand on shoulder for dinner at Elmau. They were snapped when Macron tried to whisper something in Biden's ears.

Leaders gather for the launch of the global infrastructure partnership. Summit's host Germany is expected to outline the 'Marshal Plan for Ukraine'. 

The G7 leaders, including Italian PM Mario Draghi, at the annual meet, are set to commit themselves to supporting Ukrainians in the long haul.

British PM Boris Johnson yet again left his colleagues in splits after he already broke the internet with his light-hearted dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin during the opening session.

G7 leaders on the first day of the 3-day summit also outlined that they intended on keeping the economic fallout from the war from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russian aggression.

The UK PM chatted with Biden as they gathered outside the Convention Centre for a group photo during the annual meeting of the seven largest economies of the world.

With the Russia-Ukraine war still in progress, the leaders stressed that G7 is committed to helping Kyiv with all immediate financial assistance and in turn tightening defence against Moscow.

