In Pics: From Farmers' Protests To 11-day War, Events That Made Headlines In 2021

Quick links:
A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris around. For 11 days in May, the zionists and Hamas traded rockets and missiles. The conflict led to over 200 deaths.
China’s Guan Chenchen performs on the balance beam to clinch gold medal during the Artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
A group of student protesters cry after their friend is shot by the military in Myanmar. In February, the military overthrew the elected govt, thereby triggering massive protests across the country.
A Haitian migrant wades through the Rio Grande rivers in an attempt to cross over from Texas, US to Mexico in an attempt to avoid deportation. Thousands of immigrants have coalesced on the border.
A 90-year-old participates in a protest against new farm laws at the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh states in India. All three laws were repealed by the Indian government recently.
A Yemeni fighter rides back of an armoured vehicle as he leaves the front lines of Marib. More than 100,000 people have been killed in a gruesome civil war that started seven years ago.
Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, US. An estimated 3,083,507 acres have been charred by the wildfires this year.
A migrant is comforted by a humanitarian aid worker at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain. Since the start of the year, Europe has been blanketed in migrant exodus.
Law enforcers use water to deter Trump supporters at US Capitol Complex. On January 6, a mob supporting the Republican leader stormed the Capitol building with an aim to overturn poll results.