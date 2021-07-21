Last Updated:

In Pics: From Feasts To Prayers, Eid Al-Adha Celebrations Across The World

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Eid al-Adha
1/10
ShehabPal/Twitter

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Here, Palestinians are captured marking the festival at Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem. 

Eid al-Adha
2/10
Associated Press

Also known as the 'festival of sacrifice', the holy festival is marked at the end of Hajj. This picture was captured in the Afghan capital of Kabul and shows Muslims offering prayers. 

Eid al-Adha
3/10
Associated Press

In Indonesia, the festival was celebrated but with COVID protocols in place. Here, people can be seen praying in socially distanced spaces at the Zona Madina mosque in Bogor. 

Eid al-Adha
4/10
Associated Press

On the occasion, governments across the world had eased restrictions despite a surge in COVID at many places. Here, veiled women are seen offering prayers in a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia.

Eid al-Adha
5/10
Associated Press

Here, women are seen praying in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel. The festival commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. 

Eid al-Adha
6/10
Associated Press

As a part of the festival, Muslims across the world sacrifice goats,sheep or cattle and distribute part of the meat amongst poor. In this picture, people are seen making purchases in Peshawar, Pakistan

Eid al-Adha
7/10
Associated Press

People are seen offering Namaz at Hagia Sophia Mosque in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The mosque caught attention last year after the Turkish government revoked the site's status as a museum. 

Eid al-Adha
8/10
Associated Press

Muslim devotees can be seen offering prayers on a street in Nairobi, Kenya. 

Eid al-Adha
9/10
Associated Press

Here, a man can be seen feeding his goats and sheep while waiting for customers at a temporary roadside shelter in Hyderabad, India. 

Eid al-Adha
10/10
Associated Press

The photograph captures a Palestinian woman preparing sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus. 

