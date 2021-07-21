In Pics: From Feasts To Prayers, Eid Al-Adha Celebrations Across The World

Quick links:
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Here, Palestinians are captured marking the festival at Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem.
Also known as the 'festival of sacrifice', the holy festival is marked at the end of Hajj. This picture was captured in the Afghan capital of Kabul and shows Muslims offering prayers.
In Indonesia, the festival was celebrated but with COVID protocols in place. Here, people can be seen praying in socially distanced spaces at the Zona Madina mosque in Bogor.
On the occasion, governments across the world had eased restrictions despite a surge in COVID at many places. Here, veiled women are seen offering prayers in a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia.
Here, women are seen praying in the mixed Arab Jewish city of Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel. The festival commemorates prophet Abraham's pledge to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.
As a part of the festival, Muslims across the world sacrifice goats,sheep or cattle and distribute part of the meat amongst poor. In this picture, people are seen making purchases in Peshawar, Pakistan
People are seen offering Namaz at Hagia Sophia Mosque in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The mosque caught attention last year after the Turkish government revoked the site's status as a museum.
Here, a man can be seen feeding his goats and sheep while waiting for customers at a temporary roadside shelter in Hyderabad, India.