IN PICS | From Fireworks To Japan's Bell, Here's How The World Celebrated New Years Eve

Bidding adieu to 2020, Auckland stepped into the New Year with a fireworks show and a laser show. New Zealand is the first major country to ring in new year in the world.
Japanese believe that the ringing of bells can rid their sins during the previous year. The Watched Night bell, is rung 107 times on the 31st and once past midnight.
South Koreans ring the New Year with chocolates, sweets and BTS goodies. BTS or Bangtan Boy have become almost identical to the country's culture.
Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. Here in the picture, members of the band pose with '2021' baloons.
Fireworks light up North Korean skies as residents enter 2021. According to state TV, thousands of mask clad people were seen partying and enjoying concerts in the hermit nation.