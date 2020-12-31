Last Updated:

IN PICS | From Fireworks To Japan's Bell, Here's How The World Celebrated New Years Eve

While thousands of people would usually gather to watch firework in Australia and other eastern countries, celebrations have been scaled down amid COVID

Written By Riya Baibhawi
New Zealand
Associated Press

Bidding adieu to 2020, Auckland stepped into the New Year with a fireworks show and a laser show. New Zealand is the first major country to ring in new year in the world. 

Japan
japanesthetic/Twitter

Japanese believe that the ringing of bells can rid their sins during the previous year. The Watched Night bell, is rung 107 times on the 31st and once past midnight.

South Korea
ot7piedpiper/Twitter

South Koreans ring the New Year with chocolates, sweets and BTS goodies. BTS or Bangtan Boy have become almost identical to the country's culture. 

South Korea
winterbrrr/Twitter

Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. Here in the picture, members of the band pose with '2021' baloons. 

North Korea
Associated Press

Fireworks light up North Korean skies as residents enter 2021. According to state TV, thousands of mask clad people were seen partying and enjoying concerts in the hermit nation. 

Australia
Associated Press

1 million people would usually crowd Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks. But this year, amid pandemic, authorities advised revellers to watch the fireworks on TV.

