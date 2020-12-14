IN PICS | From Magh Mela To Cherry Blossoms, Virus Overshadows Incredible Images From Asia

Quick links:
Pilgrims walk through a pontoon bridge before dawn at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during Magh Mela, a festival.
Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill.
People watching Taal Volcano eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines.
Resident cleaning volcanic ash from Taal Volcano at Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines.
Man watching the MS Westerdam anchored off the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia amid virus fears.