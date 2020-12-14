Last Updated:

IN PICS | From Magh Mela To Cherry Blossoms, Virus Overshadows Incredible Images From Asia

From Magh Mela in India to cherry blossoms amid snowfall in Japan, incredible pictures from Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Bus carrying quarantined passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Pilgrims walk through a pontoon bridge before dawn at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati during Magh Mela, a festival.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill.

((AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Indian schoolchildren perform yoga at the international kite festival.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

People watching Taal Volcano eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Police in riot gear sprays pepper spray at a man while dispersing a crowd in Hong Kong.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Resident cleaning volcanic ash from Taal Volcano at Laurel, Batangas province, southern Philippines.

(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Man watching the MS Westerdam anchored off the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia amid virus fears.

(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People clapping in appreciation of essential workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, India.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cherry blossoms at a shrine as snow falls in Tokyo.

