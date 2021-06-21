IN PICS: From USA To China, International Yoga Day Celebrated Globally With enthusiasm

Quick links:
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Here, people standing are seen performing Yoga in Anras while observing social distancing.
The day was marked with enthusiasm at the iconic Times Square in New York, US. Here, as many as 3,000 people gathered to perform several yoga asanas.
This picture was tweeted by ICCR in the Republic of Korea and shows people performing asanas at GayaThemePark in the southern city of Gimhae.
Intl Yoga day was celebrated in Serbia under the Victor statue at the landmark Belgrade Fortress, which overlooks the confluence of the Danube and the Sava rivers.
In Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, scores of yoga enthusiasts gathered for a flash mob at the iconic Nyhavn venue. The picture shows people performing breathing exercises amidst a vibrant background.
These pictures were shared by Indian Embassy in China and show people performing yoga in Beijing. "300 plus yoga enthusiasts join hands to do the Common Yoga Protocol," the embassy mentioned.
The Indian Embassy in China also organised a photography competition to mark the day. This is the winning picture by Zhong Yanzhen and shows her performing yoga in a serene environment.
People came together in Abu Dhabi, UAE to mark the #IYD. The participants engaged in a fruitful session of Yoga following all the norms of social distancing and testing laid down by authorities.
Continuing the theme #YogaForWelness, people coalesced in Argentina. "Thanks all for joining Amb @dineshbhatiaon this journey gathering enthusiasts, practitioners, professionals," Indian embassy said
In Canada, participants came together even with restricted openings. People performed yoga at Major Hill Park in Ottawa. Here, Canadian Parliament buildings could be seen in background. .
People also gathered in Qatar to mark the 7th International Yoga Day. Here people are captured performing Yoga asanas in sand dunes of Mesaed.