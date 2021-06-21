Last Updated:

IN PICS: From USA To China, International Yoga Day Celebrated Globally With enthusiasm

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year, thousands of people gathered across the world to perform various yoga asanas.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
International Yoga Day
1/12
ManpreetJk/Twitter

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Here, people standing are seen performing Yoga in Anras while observing social distancing. 

International Yoga Day
2/12
IndiainNewYork/twitter

The day was marked with enthusiasm at the iconic Times Square in New York, US. Here, as many as 3,000 people gathered to perform several yoga asanas. 

International Yoga Day
3/12
ICCSeoul/Twitter

This picture was tweeted by ICCR in the Republic of Korea and shows people performing asanas at GayaThemePark in the southern city of Gimhae. 

International Yoga Day
4/12
DDIndialive/Twitter

Intl Yoga day was celebrated in Serbia under the Victor statue at the landmark Belgrade Fortress, which overlooks the confluence of the Danube and the Sava rivers. 

International Yoga Day
5/12
IndiainDenmark/Twitter

In Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, scores of yoga enthusiasts gathered for a flash mob at the iconic Nyhavn venue. The picture shows people performing breathing exercises amidst a vibrant background.

International Yoga Day
6/12
EOIBeijing/Twitter

These pictures were shared by Indian Embassy in China and show people performing yoga in Beijing. "300 plus yoga enthusiasts join hands to do the Common Yoga Protocol," the embassy mentioned.

International Yoga Day
7/12
EOIBeijing/Twitter

The Indian Embassy in China also organised a photography competition to mark the day. This is the winning picture by Zhong Yanzhen and shows her performing yoga in a serene environment. 

International Yoga Day
8/12
IndembAbuDhabi/Twitter

People came together in Abu Dhabi, UAE to mark the #IYD. The participants engaged in a fruitful session of Yoga following all the norms of social distancing and testing laid down by authorities. 

International Yoga Day
9/12
IndianDiplomacy/Twitter

Continuing the theme #YogaForWelness, people coalesced in Argentina. "Thanks all for joining Amb @dineshbhatiaon this journey gathering enthusiasts, practitioners, professionals," Indian embassy said

International Yoga Day
10/12
HCI_Ottawa/Twitter

In Canada, participants came together even with restricted openings. People performed yoga at Major Hill Park in Ottawa. Here, Canadian Parliament buildings could be seen in background. .

International Yoga Day
11/12
IndEmbDoha/Twitter

People also gathered in Qatar to mark the 7th International Yoga Day. Here people are captured performing Yoga asanas in sand dunes of Mesaed. 

International Yoga Day
12/12
ANI

In Sir Lanka, Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksha, marked International Yoga Day by sharing picture of himself and his wife performing Yoga at their home. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Tourism booms in Tibet but poses risks to region's fragile environment and historic sites

Tourism booms in Tibet but poses risks to region's fragile environment and historic sites
IN PICS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency after high-stake summit with Putin

IN PICS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency after high-stake summit with Putin