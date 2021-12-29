In Pics | From Wildfires To Floods; Here Are The World's Worst Climate Disasters In 2021

Quick links:
In 2021, Spain witnessed its worst snowstorm in history. Storm Filomena hit Spain in January, bringing snowfalls not seen in Madrid since 1971, according to the state meteorological office, Aemet.
In March, the Chinese capital Beijing faced one of the worst sandstorms in a decade, disrupting flight services as skies turned orange due to the dust storm.
In June, Oregon declared a state of emergency as it experienced a heatwave. A study from WWA determined that the heatwave would have been 'virtually impossible without human-caused climate change'.
Most of the US was also gripped by a drought in June that emerged in early 2020. The government even imposed restrictions to refrain from washing cars at home, refilling pools and watering lawns.
Heavy rain in Nepal had caused numerous fatalities and destroyed several homes across the country during the first two days of July this year. Severe flooding and flash floods had affected the nation.
Wildfires in Siberia endangered a dozen villages in July, prompting officials to evacuate some residents. Russia recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change
In July, days of heavy rain in Northern Europe turned minor rivers and streets into raging torrents and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents.
In July, a lagoon in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina turned pink as a result of dumped chemical waste – specifically sodium sulfite, an antibacterial product used in the fishing industry.
Water-bombing planes, helicopters and hundreds of firefighters battled forest fires near Greece’s capital, Athens, as the country reeled under a severe heatwave in August.
From Aug to Sept, California saw dangerously hot weather. Climate change was considered a 'key driver' of creating 'longer and intense dry' seasons that make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire
In November, UK witnessed Storm Arwen which delivered some dangerously strong winds. The storm ushered in widespread damage, cut off power, prompted a weather warning and led to the deaths of 3 people