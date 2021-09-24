Last Updated:

In Pics: Haitian Migrants Wade Through Rio Grande River To Seek Asylum In Texas

Thousands of Haitian migrants swarmed to a small Texas border town to seek asylum, posing a challenge for the President Joe Biden administration

Haitian migrants are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande in Texas. 

A man carries a little girl through the Rio Grande river towards Del Rio in Texas as other migrants return to Mexico to avoid possible deportation from the US.

Migrants are released from US Border Patrol custody at a Del Rio humanitarian centre.

Migrants are seen wading across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio to Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

Haitian migrants arrive on a boat to Acandi in Colombia.

A migrant is seen having her meal inside her tent at a camp in Colombia.

Migrants are seen continuing their trek in order to cross Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama.

Migrants take to a horse cart to cross the Acandi river in Colombia. 

A migrant is seen carrying his baby along with him. 

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico.

A woman migrant holds her child as she waits in a makeshift camp with others in Columbia. 

Migrants are helping each other to cross the river on their way to the US. 

Migrants set up make-shift camps along the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico.

Haitian migrants bathe and do laundry along the banks of the Rio Grande.

US Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande river. 

Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio in Texas to Ciudad Acuña with their stuff. 

A migrant crosses the Rio Grande river holding his young daughter.  

Haitians who were deported from the US arrive at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince. 

A migrant family stands on the shore of the Rio Grande before crossing from Ciudad Acuña in Mexico to Texas. 

Migrants pass a fence near the International bridge where many Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp. 

