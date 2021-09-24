In Pics: Haitian Migrants Wade Through Rio Grande River To Seek Asylum In Texas

Quick links:
Haitian migrants are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande in Texas.
A man carries a little girl through the Rio Grande river towards Del Rio in Texas as other migrants return to Mexico to avoid possible deportation from the US.
Migrants are seen continuing their trek in order to cross Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama.
Migrants set up make-shift camps along the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico.
US Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande river.
Haitians who were deported from the US arrive at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port au Prince.
A migrant family stands on the shore of the Rio Grande before crossing from Ciudad Acuña in Mexico to Texas.