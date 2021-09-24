Last Updated:

IN PICS: Harvest Moon 2021 Offers Magical Views To Stargazers Across The Globe

The Harvest Moon in September marked the arrival of autumn in the Northern hemisphere as this moon appears either at the last of summer or the first of autumn.

harvest moon
1/10
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Harvest Moon has a range of names across the globe including the Fruit or Barley Moon, the Corn Moon, the start of the Sukkoth Holiday, the Mid-Autumn, Mooncake, or Reunion Festival Moon.

harvest moon
2/10
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

In some parts of the world, it is also called -the Chuseok Festival Moon, Imo Meigetsu or the Potato Harvest Moon, the start of Pitri Paksha, the Honey-offering Festival Moon.

harvest moon
3/10
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

The last Harvest Moon for 2021 was witnessed for about three days, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning from various corners of the world.

harvest moon
4/10
Owen Humphreys/ via AP

'Harvest Moon' is an old European name and Oxford English Dictionary stated that the term's first published use was in 1706. It refers to the farmers who sometimes work by moonlight for harvest.

harvest moon
5/10
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Harvest Moon is linked with a range of myths and calendars. For instance, in countries like China and Vietnam, this full moon corresponds with Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional harvest festival.

harvest moon
6/10
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

NASA, in its statement, noted that for Hindus, this moon marks the start of Pitri (or Pitru) Paksha (fortnight of the ancestors) during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

harvest moon
7/10
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

For some Buddhists, this full moon is 'Madhu Purnima' with the linked legend stating that "an elephant and a monkey fed the Buddha when he was in the forest to bring peace between two factions."

harvest moon
8/10
Rami Ammoun/Twitter

According to the legend, while the elephant offered fruit, the monkey offered honeycomb. Hence, this moon is also called Honey Full Moon Festival or the Honey-offering Festival.

harvest moon
9/10
Paul Silvers/Twitter

Other names of the moon, based on science, are 'GRAIL Moon and the LADEE Moon.' These names are based on two lunar robotic missions launched in September.

harvest moon
10/10
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Twin Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) spacecraft started voyage on Sept 10, 2011. The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft was launched on Sept 6, 2013

