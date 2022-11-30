Last Updated:

In Pics: Hawaii Illuminates In Bright Orange As Volcano Erupts For First Time In 38 Years

The state of Hawaii witnessed the first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. Many locals gathered to watch the eruption.

Highway in Hawaii
1/10
Image: AP

A car passes by a view of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption near Hawaii’s Hilo on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. While authorities have set up no parking zones in the area, onlookers continue to visit.

Cars parked
2/10
Image: AP

Vehicles parked in a line as the flow of the lava appears to illuminate the sky in shades of orange following the eruption of Mauna Loa.

Locals in Hawaii
3/10
Image: AP

Locals step out of their vehicles on Saddle Road to watch the eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano.

Trees in Hawaii
4/10
Image: AP

A canopy of trees displays the glow emitted from the volcanic eruption which comes after 38 years. 

Magnified image of volcano
5/10
Image: AP

A satellite image clicked by Maxar Technologies displays hot lava emerging from the volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii on Monday. 

Spectators
6/10
Image: AP

Spectators witness the volcano’s eruption near Hawaii’s Hilo.

Hawaii volcano
7/10
Image: AP

A panoramic view of the lava from the Mauna Loa volcano trickling down the mountain.

Spectator watches volcano
8/10
Image: AP

A spectator witnesses the historic event as it occurs for the first time in 38 years.

Locals witness Hawaii volcano
9/10
Image: AP

Two spectators witness the flow of the lava, which turned Hawaii’s sky bright yellow and orange.

People watch volcano eruption
10/10
Image: AP

 A pair with a child witness the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano from a distance.

