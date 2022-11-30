In Pics: Hawaii Illuminates In Bright Orange As Volcano Erupts For First Time In 38 Years

Quick links:
A car passes by a view of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption near Hawaii’s Hilo on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. While authorities have set up no parking zones in the area, onlookers continue to visit.
Vehicles parked in a line as the flow of the lava appears to illuminate the sky in shades of orange following the eruption of Mauna Loa.
Locals step out of their vehicles on Saddle Road to watch the eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano.
A canopy of trees displays the glow emitted from the volcanic eruption which comes after 38 years.
A satellite image clicked by Maxar Technologies displays hot lava emerging from the volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii on Monday.
Two spectators witness the flow of the lava, which turned Hawaii’s sky bright yellow and orange.