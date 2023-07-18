In Pics: Hong Kong Braces As Typhoon Talim Sweeps Towards China, Vietnam With Strong Winds

Quick links:
Schools and markets were shut down after Typhoon Talim sideswiped Hong Kong and is now heading towards mainland China and the island province of Hainan. Safety alerts were issued soon after.
A person can be seen looking at the ferocious waves on a promenade during a Typhoon in Hong Kong. State broadcaster CCTV showed typhoon-swept winds and waves hitting the region.
Mainland Chinese tourists run away as treacherous winds showcased their wrath. The authorities have urged tourists and locals to remain indoors and maintain precautions.
Public transport was shut down across the Pearl River estuary from Hong Kong, AP News reported. As per the reports, around 1,000 villagers were affected and more than 50 needed to be evacuated.
The authorities urged people to not flock around the beaches in anticipation of the typhoon. This was the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, CCTV reported.
It was also the first warning of its kind issued by the Hong Kong authorities this year. The maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour gradually moved away from Hong Kong.
China’s National Meteorological Administration forecasted that typhoon Talim would make its second landfall in neighbouring Guangdong province and Hainan province on Monday night.
The typhoon is expected to be weakened on Wednesday in Vietnam. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong authorities, have received 32 reports of fallen trees and 2 reports of floods.
While typhoons are touted as an annual occurrence in East Asia, this year the region was also grappling with scratching heatwaves in large parts of China, South Korea and Japan.