IN PICS | How Japan Built Back Infrastructure After 2011 Tsunami Destroyed Cities

In this March 15, 2011, file photo, vehicles pass through the ruins of the levelled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, four days after the Tsunami devastated the area.
In this Feb. 23, 2012, file photo, Vehicles pass through the ruins of the levelled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, almost one year after the March 11, 2011 tsunami.
In this March 7, 2016, file photo, construction works go on in the levelled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, almost five years after the March 11, 2011 tsunami.
Vehicles pass through the streets in the city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on March 6, 2021, nearly 10 years after the March 11, 2011 tsunami.
In this March 5, 2016, file photo, a survivor of the earthquake and tsunami rides his bicycle through the levelled city of Minamisanriku, in northeastern Japan, four days after the Tsunami.
In this Feb. 23, 2012, file photo, a car passes through the levelled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, almost one year after the March 11 tsunami.
In this March 5, 2016, file photo, trucks and cars pass through the levelled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, nearly five years after the Tsunami.
A woman walks through the city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021, nearly ten years after the Tsunami.
In this March 19, 2011, file photo, residents of the tsunami and earthquake destroyed town of Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, walk down an empty street.
In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, two officials walk along a street in the tsunami and earthquake destroyed town of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan.
In this March 28, 2011, file photo, a ship sits in a destroyed residential neighbourhood in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, after a powerful tsunami hit the area on March 11.
In this Feb. 23, 2012, file photo, a ship sits in a destroyed residential neighbourhood in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, almost a year after an earthquake.
In this March 17, 2011, file photo, residents pass through a road that was cleared by bulldozer through the ruins of the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, six days after March 11.