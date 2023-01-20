Last Updated:

In Pics: Hundreds Flee As Seoul Blaze Destroys Dozens Of Makeshift Homes, Rescue Ops On

A fire destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighbourhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s capital on Friday.

Written By
Digital Desk
Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
1/10
Image: AP

Firefighters and rescue workers clean up the site of a fire at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. A fire spread through a neighborhood of densely packed makeshift homes in the capital.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
2/10
Image: Twitter

 Fire destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighborhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s ultramodern capital.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
3/10
Image: Twitter

Firefighters extinguished the flames in Seoul’s Guryong village within about five hours, and no injuries or deaths were reported.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
4/10
Image: Twitter

More than 800 firefighters, police officers and public workers fought the flames and handled evacuations after the fire began around 6:30 am.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
5/10
Image: AP

The news of the fire alarmed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who while visiting Switzerland for the Davos meetings instructed officials to mobilize all available resources to minimize damage.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
6/10
Image: AP

Orange-suited rescuers searched through the charred landscape where gray tendrils of smoke were still rising.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
7/10
Image: AP

Lee Woon-cheol, one of the community leaders at the village, residents were able to swiftly alert others to the fire & that firefighters went door-to-door searching for people & helping them.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
8/10
Image: AP

Officials say most of them were expected to return home but at least 45 people whose houses were destroyed or severely damaged would be temporarily staying at a hotel, as per AP.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
9/10
Image: AP

Some of the 60 homes that burned down had been unoccupied.

Guryong village, Seoul; January 20, 2023 FIRE
10/10
Image: AP

A National Fire Agency helicopter dumps water on a fire at the Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Nepal mourns country's deadliest crash in 3 decades; search ops halt for Day 2

In pics: Nepal mourns country's deadliest crash in 3 decades; search ops halt for Day 2
IN PICTURES: A Chronological Timeline of outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's career

IN PICTURES: A Chronological Timeline of outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's career