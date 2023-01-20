In Pics: Hundreds Flee As Seoul Blaze Destroys Dozens Of Makeshift Homes, Rescue Ops On

Quick links:
Firefighters and rescue workers clean up the site of a fire at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. A fire spread through a neighborhood of densely packed makeshift homes in the capital.
Fire destroyed about 60 makeshift homes in a densely packed neighborhood surrounded by some of the wealthiest streets of South Korea’s ultramodern capital.
Firefighters extinguished the flames in Seoul’s Guryong village within about five hours, and no injuries or deaths were reported.
More than 800 firefighters, police officers and public workers fought the flames and handled evacuations after the fire began around 6:30 am.
The news of the fire alarmed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who while visiting Switzerland for the Davos meetings instructed officials to mobilize all available resources to minimize damage.
Orange-suited rescuers searched through the charred landscape where gray tendrils of smoke were still rising.
Lee Woon-cheol, one of the community leaders at the village, residents were able to swiftly alert others to the fire & that firefighters went door-to-door searching for people & helping them.
Officials say most of them were expected to return home but at least 45 people whose houses were destroyed or severely damaged would be temporarily staying at a hotel, as per AP.