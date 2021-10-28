IN PICS: In Haiti, Gangs' Grip On Society Leads To Economic Crisis

Quick links:
The members of the G9 gang coalition alongside their leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue, near the perimeter wall that encloses Terminal Varreux.
The Caribbean Craft workers receiving their salary as the business sends about 50 containers of art to the US. Prior to arriving at the port, they need to pass through gang-controlled areas.
An employee carrying a sack of rice inside a Shodecosa industrial park warehouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The gangs tightening grip on Haitian society has led to economic crisis in the country.
G9 coalition gang members riding a motorcycle through the Wharf Jeremy street market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
People push each other while trying to get their tanks filled at a gas station in Haiti. Gangs have started blocking gas distribution terminals and hijacking supply trucks.
A man jumps over loose bricks forming part of a barricade, that divide gang-controlled territories in Port-au-Prince. Some gangs have started kidnapping and G9 coalition has taken control of the port.
Armed private security guards outside the Shodecosa industrial park, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Shodecosa is Haiti's largest industrial park, where most of the nation's imported food is stored.
Jimmy Cherizier, aka Barbecue,who leads the G9 gang coalition,meeting his friends as they play a game of dominoes in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.