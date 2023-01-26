In Pics: Indian Embassies Around The World Host Grand Events, Lit Up In Tricolour On R-Day

Quick links:
Melbourne marked India’s Republic Day with the Indian embassy’s Consul General unfurling the national flag as the Indian diaspora gathered to witness the event.
A woman performs a traditional dance during an event held in Australia on the occasion of India's Republic Day.
The Embassy of India in Iraq lights up in shades of green, white, and saffron to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.
The Indian Embassy in Nepal held an elaborate event to celebrate Republic Day. It organised a music concert with bands Carnatic 2.0 & Kutumba.
The Indian Embassy in Angola illuminated with the tricolour on the eve of India marking its 74th Republic Day.
A group of performers dance with the tricolor behind them during a Republic Day event held at the Indian Embassy in Nepal.
Ambassador of India to Nepal Shri Naveen Srivastava unfurls the Indian national flag at the Indian Embassy. He also delivered an address on the occasion of Republic Day.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoists the national flag on the 74th Republic Day.