In Pics: Indian Embassies Around The World Host Grand Events, Lit Up In Tricolour On R-Day

Indian embassies all around the world celebrated India's 74th Republic Day by hosting events, organizing cultural events, music concerts, and a lot more.

Written By
Deeksha Sharma
Image: Twitter/@cgimelbourne

Melbourne marked India’s Republic Day with the Indian embassy’s Consul General unfurling the national flag as the Indian diaspora gathered to witness the event.  

Image: Twitter/@cgimelbourne

A woman performs a traditional dance during an event held in Australia on the occasion of India's Republic Day. 

Image: Twitter/@EI_Baghdad

The Embassy of India in Iraq lights up in shades of green, white, and saffron to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

Image: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal held an elaborate event to celebrate Republic Day. It organised a music concert with bands Carnatic 2.0 &  Kutumba.

Image: Twitter/@IndiainAngola

The Indian Embassy in Angola illuminated with the tricolour on the eve of India marking its 74th Republic Day. 

Image: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

A group of performers dance with the tricolor behind them during a Republic Day event held at the Indian Embassy in Nepal. 

Image: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal Shri Naveen Srivastava unfurls the Indian national flag at the Indian Embassy. He also delivered an address on the occasion of Republic Day. 

Image: Twitter/@suku99

People gather at the Indian embassy in Tokyo for the flag unfurling ceremony.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoists the national flag on the 74th Republic Day. 

Image: Twitter/@IndEmbDushanbe

Embassy of India in Dushanbe celebrates 74th Republic Day with unfurling of the Tiranga by Ambassador Viraj Singh and the singing of the National Anthem by Indian diaspora.

