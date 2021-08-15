Last Updated:

IN PICS: India's Independence Day Celebration Reverberate Across The World

As India celebrates 74th Independence Day, people across the world celebrated the eve by hoisting the Tricolour and organising cultural programmes.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Independence Day
1/15
IMAGE: HCICanberra/Twitter

India's 74th Independence Day celebrations at Brisbane, Australia.

Independence Day
2/15
IMAGE: IndiainNewYork/Twitter

The State Capitol building in Providence, RhodeIsland lit up in the Indian Tricolour to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.

Independence Day
3/15
IMAGE: IndiainNewYork/Twitter

The Indian community celebrates India's 74th Independence Day in Philadelphia. 

Independence Day
4/15
IMAGE: IndiaembFrance/Twitter

Embassy of India, Paris, lit up in the Indian Tricolour to celebrate India's Independence Day. 

Independence Day
5/15
IMAGE: CGIFrankfurt/Twitter

The Consulate General of India Frankfurt draped in the Indian flag colours to welcome the dawn of the Independence Day. 

Independence Day
6/15
IMAGE: IndiainDenmark/Twitter

The iconic Danish Industries building in Copenhagen was lit in the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 74th Independence Day of India. 

Independence Day
7/15
IMAGE: HCI_PortLouis/Twitter

The High Commission of India, Mauritius lights up in the colours of tricolour on the eve of India's Independence Day.

Independence Day
8/15
IMAGE: IndiainNewYork/Twitter

The Indian community celebrates India's 74th Independence Day at Philadelphia’s iconic City Hall. 

Independence Day
9/15
IMAGE: HCICanberra/Twitter

India's Tricolour hoisted on the eve of the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Brisbane.

Independence Day
10/15
IMAGE: cgidubai/Twitter

The Consulate General of India in Dubai draped in the Tricolour for the celebration of the 74th Independence Day of India

India's Independence Day
11/15
IMAGE: cgidubai/Twitter

The Flag hosting ceremony by Consul General of India, Dubai Dr Aman Puri on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. 

India's Independence Day
12/15
IMAGE: cgidubai/Twitter

On the 74th Independence Day, a cultural programme has been organised in the United Arab Emirates. 

Independence Day
13/15
IMAGE: cgidubai/Twitter

Indians performing at the arts center MALHAAR, presenting India’s achievements, India’s heroes and India’s unity in diversity through music and dance in the UAE.

Independence Day
14/15
IMAGE: IndiaInNepal/Facebook

The Indian Embassy in Nepal’s Kathmandu celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15 and shared its glimpses on social media. 

Independence Day
15/15
IMAGE: IndembTana/Twitter

Embassy of India Antananarivo celebrated the 74th Independence Day of India.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In PICS: Tragic scenes from Greece as wildfires rage, lead to mass evacuations

In PICS: Tragic scenes from Greece as wildfires rage, lead to mass evacuations