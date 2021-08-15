IN PICS: India's Independence Day Celebration Reverberate Across The World

Quick links:
The State Capitol building in Providence, RhodeIsland lit up in the Indian Tricolour to mark India’s 74th Independence Day.
The Consulate General of India Frankfurt draped in the Indian flag colours to welcome the dawn of the Independence Day.
The iconic Danish Industries building in Copenhagen was lit in the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 74th Independence Day of India.
The High Commission of India, Mauritius lights up in the colours of tricolour on the eve of India's Independence Day.
The Indian community celebrates India's 74th Independence Day at Philadelphia’s iconic City Hall.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai draped in the Tricolour for the celebration of the 74th Independence Day of India
The Flag hosting ceremony by Consul General of India, Dubai Dr Aman Puri on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.
On the 74th Independence Day, a cultural programme has been organised in the United Arab Emirates.
Indians performing at the arts center MALHAAR, presenting India’s achievements, India’s heroes and India’s unity in diversity through music and dance in the UAE.
The Indian Embassy in Nepal’s Kathmandu celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15 and shared its glimpses on social media.