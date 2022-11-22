In Pics: Indonesia Earthquake Leaves Behind Remnants Of Destruction & Grieving Survivors

Quick links:
A group of locals observe the destruction caused by the earthquake that hit Indonesia on Monday and killed at least 162 people, according to AP.
A green car gets buried under a collapsed roof in an undisclosed residence in Cianjur, West Java.
A man, on Tuesday, walks amid the destruction caused by the earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Java a day before.
A house faces the wrath of the massive 5.6 earthquake as a pair of survivors rummage through piles of rubble and wood for essential items.