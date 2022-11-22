Last Updated:

In Pics: Indonesia Earthquake Leaves Behind Remnants Of Destruction & Grieving Survivors

The 5.6 earthquake that hit Indonesia's West Java region on Monday left behind a trail of devastation after killing at least 162 people and wounding hundreds.

A woman walks out of a ravaged house
1/8
Image: AP

A survivor is seen stepping out of his damaged house as he holds clothing and other belongings. 

Survivors observe the destruction
2/8
Image: AP

A group of locals observe the destruction caused by the earthquake that hit Indonesia on Monday and killed at least 162 people, according to AP. 

A vehicle damaged in the earthquake
3/8
Image: AP

A green car gets buried under a collapsed roof in an undisclosed residence in Cianjur, West Java. 

Houses damaged by earthquake
4/8
Image: AP

A man, on Tuesday, walks amid the destruction caused by the earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Java a day before.

A survivor stands outside a destroyed house
5/8
Image: AP

A woman stands amid the rubble of her house that was ravaged due to the earthquake.

A house destroyed by earthquake
6/8
Image: AP

A house faces the wrath of the massive 5.6 earthquake as a pair of survivors rummage through piles of rubble and wood for essential items.

Earthquake destroys a local store
7/8
Image: AP

Workers observe the damage caused by the quake in West Java’s Cianjur on Monday. 

Earthquake survivor
8/8
Image: AP

An aged man, on Tuesday, breaks out in tears as he observes the widespread collapse a day after the earthquake hit Indonesia. 

