IN PICS | Italy's Medical Heroes Look Unrecognisable 8 Months Later Amid COVID-19 Battle

AP went back to photograph the health care workers whose portraits came to epitomize the sacrifice of the world’s medical personnel during the pandemic.
Each was taken in front of identical green surgical drapes at hospitals in Bergamo, Brescia and Rome, and some of the subjects were almost unrecognizable behind their scrubs, sheaths and face shields.
The beards have gotten a bit fuller, some a bit whiter, but the masks remain. The fear in their eyes on March 27 seems to have given way to wisdom-gained resignation that this is how it will be.
Over these eight months there have been moments of joy and a sense of common purpose, even if the original outpouring of solidarity from the general public has waned.
Many say they have come to realize just how important touch can be, even through two layers of latex gloves, for people wrenched away from their loved ones, heaving for air, terrified they might die.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like their work will ease up anytime soon. Italy this weekend overtook Britain to lead Europe with the most official COVID-19 deaths, reporting more than 64,000 victims.
Dr. Sebastiano Petracca said, "The sense of impotence is enormous. With some patients we don’t have the weapons: Everything we do, that we know how to do, is useless.”
The doctors will be on the job, even as they wish prudence would replace the ignorance, or selfish arrogance, of those who won’t do simple things to protect themselves and others.