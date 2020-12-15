Last Updated:

IN PICS | Italy's Medical Heroes Look Unrecognisable 8 Months Later Amid COVID-19 Battle

AP went back to photograph the 16 health care workers whose portraits came to epitomize the sacrifice of the world’s medical personnel during the pandemic.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
1/9
AP

AP went back to photograph the health care workers whose portraits came to epitomize the sacrifice of the world’s medical personnel during the pandemic.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
2/9
AP

Each was taken in front of identical green surgical drapes at hospitals in Bergamo, Brescia and Rome, and some of the subjects were almost unrecognizable behind their scrubs, sheaths and face shields.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
3/9
AP

The beards have gotten a bit fuller, some a bit whiter, but the masks remain. The fear in their eyes on March 27 seems to have given way to wisdom-gained resignation that this is how it will be.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
4/9
AP

Over these eight months there have been moments of joy and a sense of common purpose, even if the original outpouring of solidarity from the general public has waned.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
5/9
AP

Many say they have come to realize just how important touch can be, even through two layers of latex gloves, for people wrenched away from their loved ones, heaving for air, terrified they might die. 

Italy's front-line medical heroes
6/9
AP

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like their work will ease up anytime soon. Italy this weekend overtook Britain to lead Europe with the most official COVID-19 deaths, reporting more than 64,000 victims.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
7/9
AP

Dr. Sebastiano Petracca said, "The sense of impotence is enormous. With some patients we don’t have the weapons: Everything we do, that we know how to do, is useless.”

Italy's front-line medical heroes
8/9
AP

The doctors will be on the job, even as they wish prudence would replace the ignorance, or selfish arrogance, of those who won’t do simple things to protect themselves and others.

Italy's front-line medical heroes
9/9
AP

“Christmas I will be here. Just like I had Easter here, just like August here, just like every day,” Petracca said as his eyes began to well up. “Vacation? I haven’t had any vacation since March 18.”

