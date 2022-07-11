Last Updated:

In Pics: Japan Pays Heartfelt Last Tributes To Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

People across the world expressed their sorrow and solidarity with Japan following the death of Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/8
Image: AP

Shinzo Abe, divisive arch-conservative and one of his country's most powerful and influential figures, died Friday after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, hospital officials said. 

Image: AP
2/8
Image: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concludes a press conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Image: AP
3/8
Image: AP

As people write their names and messages after laying bouquets of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a staffer moves bouquets of flowers to make room.

Image: AP
4/8
Image: AP

Prior to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral wake on Monday, July 11, 2022, staff stand near a flower offering stand at Zojoji temple in Tokyo.

Image: AP
5/8
Image: AP

On Monday, a man, right, expresses his emotions while waiting in line to pay his respects and lay a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Image: AP
6/8
Image: AP

Prior to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral wake on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo, a person offers flowers and prayers to former Japanese PM at Zojoji temple.

Image: AP
7/8
Image: AP

A staffer, right, moves flower bouquets to make room for a woman to write her name and a message after laying a flower bouquet at a designated stand set up for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Image: AP
8/8
Image: AP

A woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the headquarters of the LDP in Tokyo.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Sri Lanka engulfed in chaos, protestors storm into President's official residence

In pics: Sri Lanka engulfed in chaos, protestors storm into President's official residence
In Pics: Sri Lanka edging into humanitarian crisis as political turmoil & protests worsen

In Pics: Sri Lanka edging into humanitarian crisis as political turmoil & protests worsen