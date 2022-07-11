In Pics: Japan Pays Heartfelt Last Tributes To Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Quick links:
Shinzo Abe, divisive arch-conservative and one of his country's most powerful and influential figures, died Friday after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, hospital officials said.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concludes a press conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday, July 8, 2022.
As people write their names and messages after laying bouquets of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a staffer moves bouquets of flowers to make room.
Prior to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral wake on Monday, July 11, 2022, staff stand near a flower offering stand at Zojoji temple in Tokyo.
On Monday, a man, right, expresses his emotions while waiting in line to pay his respects and lay a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Prior to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral wake on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo, a person offers flowers and prayers to former Japanese PM at Zojoji temple.
A staffer, right, moves flower bouquets to make room for a woman to write her name and a message after laying a flower bouquet at a designated stand set up for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.