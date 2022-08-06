Last Updated:

In Pics: Japan Remembers Hiroshima Victims On 77th Anniversary Of Atomic Bombing

Japan remembered the victims of the atomic bombing which left Hiroshima in ruins on 6 August 1945. The bomb was dropped by the US during World War II.

Anurag Roushan
77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
1/11
Image: AP

Japan on Saturday, remembered the atomic bombing which rattled Hiroshima city 77 years ago. The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the city on 6 August 1945, during World War II.

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
2/11
Image: AP

Doves were seen flying over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony marking the 77th anniversary at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. 

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
3/11
Image: AP

The event to remember those who their lives in the bombing was conducted at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, with the Atomic Bomb Dome visible in the front.

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
4/11
Image: AP

Visitors observed a minute of silence for the victims of the atomic bombing, at 8:15 am (local time) on Saturday. The bombing had completely destroyed the city and killed almost 140,000 people.  

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
5/11
Image: AP

The visitors gathered at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and prayed in front of the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the bombing.

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
6/11
Image: AP

A visitor got emotional while paying tribute to the victims. The atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima by the US B-29 Superfortress bomber 'Enola Gay.'  

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
7/11
Image: AP

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida delivered a speech during the ceremony. He also called on Humanity to refrain from repeating the tragedy of using nuclear weapons. 

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
8/11
Image: AP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres observed a minute of silence while paying tribute to victims He became the first UN chief to attend the event since his predecessor Ban Ki-moon in 2010.  

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
9/11
Image: AP

UN chief Antonio Guterres also laid a wreath at the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims. The ceremony was attended by representatives from 99 nations and the European Union.

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
10/11
Image: AP

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin laid flowers at the cenotaph. However, Russia and its ally Belarus were not invited to attend the ceremony because of the war in Ukraine.

77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing
11/11
Image: AP

Japan's PM Kishida left the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park after attending the ceremony. He declared that his country will endeavour to connect the 'idea' of a world free of nuclear weapons.

