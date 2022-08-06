In Pics: Japan Remembers Hiroshima Victims On 77th Anniversary Of Atomic Bombing

Quick links:
Japan on Saturday, remembered the atomic bombing which rattled Hiroshima city 77 years ago. The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the city on 6 August 1945, during World War II.
Doves were seen flying over the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing during the ceremony marking the 77th anniversary at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.
The event to remember those who their lives in the bombing was conducted at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, with the Atomic Bomb Dome visible in the front.
Visitors observed a minute of silence for the victims of the atomic bombing, at 8:15 am (local time) on Saturday. The bombing had completely destroyed the city and killed almost 140,000 people.
The visitors gathered at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and prayed in front of the cenotaph dedicated to the victims of the bombing.
A visitor got emotional while paying tribute to the victims. The atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima by the US B-29 Superfortress bomber 'Enola Gay.'
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida delivered a speech during the ceremony. He also called on Humanity to refrain from repeating the tragedy of using nuclear weapons.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres observed a minute of silence while paying tribute to victims He became the first UN chief to attend the event since his predecessor Ban Ki-moon in 2010.
UN chief Antonio Guterres also laid a wreath at the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims. The ceremony was attended by representatives from 99 nations and the European Union.
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin laid flowers at the cenotaph. However, Russia and its ally Belarus were not invited to attend the ceremony because of the war in Ukraine.