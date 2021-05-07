Last Updated:

IN PICS | Japan's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Amid COVID-19 Gloom, Visitors Post Stunning Photos

The Sakura flower bloom (Cherry blossom) season has started in Japan. The Cherry blossom or `Sakura' is the most famous scenic beauty in Japan.

Akanksha Arora
In Japan, cherry blossoms bloom from the south to the north. The cherry blossom season changes depending on the region. The visitors can see cherry blossoms in various landscapes over time.

The 2021 cherry blossom season was the earliest in more than 1,000 years, with blossoms in most of the country having fully progressed before the first week of April.

Japan has been celebrating the Cherry Blossom season since 812 AD. The blossoming begins in Okinawa in January, and typically reaches Kyoto and Tokyo at the end of March.

Every spring people are able to observe a very special natural event in the creative craft and civil city quarter of Bonn called Altstadt. 

The Cherry Blossom or Sakura is a bright pink flower that is synonymous with renewal in many cultures. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather across the world to witness their bloom.  

Some famous cherry blossom destinatons in Japan are: Kamakura, Kanagawa prefectureMatsuyama Castle, Ehime prefectureKotohira-gu, Kagawa prefectureUrui River, Shizuoka prefecture.

The Fuji Five Lakes region around Mt. Fuji is absolutely swamped during cherry blossom season. 

After the cherry blossom bloom, other flowers across Japan's prefectures add their beauty to the countryside. From rapeseed blossoms in Miyagi, to pink moss fields in Saitama, to Fukuoka wisteria.

