In Pics: Joe Biden Discusses Innovation, Insecurities And Indo-pacific In S.Korea

US President Joe Biden visited South Korea, starting his trip to Asia. It is the first time Biden is visiting the continent since taking office last year. 

Riya Baibhawi
Biden's Asia Trip
1/10
Associated Press

POTUS Joe Biden steps down from Air Force One. The ongoing trip is Biden's first Asia visit since assuming office last year. 

Biden's Asia Trip
2/10
Associated Press

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House. Both the leaders discussed threats from N. Korea, China as well as US-ROK bilateral relations. 

Biden's Asia Trip
3/10
Associated Press

On Saturday, Biden addressed media reporters along with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Seok-youl. 

Biden's Asia Trip
4/10
Associated Press

Biden later partook in the wreath-laying ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery on Saturday.

Biden's Asia Trip
5/10
Associated Press

The US leader visited Samsung electronic facility in Pyeongtaek. Later, he said that both US and S. Korea share a bond of innovation. 

Biden's Asia Trip
6/10
Associated Press

Biden shakes hands with Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, at the Samsung Electronic Pyeongtaek Campus. He thanked the electronics firm for its US$17 billion investment in the US. 

Biden's Asia Trip
7/10
Associated Press

The US President labelled the alliance between his country and ROK "a lynchpin of peace, stability, and prosperity for a region of the world that we seek." 

Biden's Asia Trip
8/10
Associated Press

The US President speaks at the Combat Operations Floor of the Osan Air Base. It is the home of the headquarters for Seventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces' 51st Fighter Wing & a number of tenant units.

Biden's Asia Trip
9/10
Associated Press

During his visit, Biden met with American service members and their families at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek. 

Biden's Asia Trip
10/10
Associated Press

Protesters staged a rally to oppose Joe Biden's visit in Seoul, South Korea. 

