In Pics: Joe Biden Discusses Innovation, Insecurities And Indo-pacific In S.Korea

POTUS Joe Biden steps down from Air Force One. The ongoing trip is Biden's first Asia visit since assuming office last year.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets Biden prior to their summit meeting at the People's House. Both the leaders discussed threats from N. Korea, China as well as US-ROK bilateral relations.
On Saturday, Biden addressed media reporters along with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Seok-youl.
The US leader visited Samsung electronic facility in Pyeongtaek. Later, he said that both US and S. Korea share a bond of innovation.
Biden shakes hands with Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, at the Samsung Electronic Pyeongtaek Campus. He thanked the electronics firm for its US$17 billion investment in the US.
The US President labelled the alliance between his country and ROK "a lynchpin of peace, stability, and prosperity for a region of the world that we seek."
The US President speaks at the Combat Operations Floor of the Osan Air Base. It is the home of the headquarters for Seventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces' 51st Fighter Wing & a number of tenant units.
During his visit, Biden met with American service members and their families at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek.