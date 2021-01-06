IN PICS | Kim Jong Un Opens North Korea's Major Political Event, Admits Party Mistakes

Quick links:
North Korea on January 5 kicked off its Eighth Party Congress, an event that is scheduled to take place ever five years and is expected to last for several days.
In one of the political propaganda of the nation, Kim publically accepted the shortcomings of the party and acknowledged the failed economic plans.
In the opening speech, addressing thousands of mask-less officials, Kim said, that “almost all sectors fell a long way short of the set objectives” in the last 5 years.
North Korea's state media and the only source of information regarding the secretive nation, KCNA quoted Kim saying that people should also promote the victories.
“We should further promote and expand the victories and successes we have gained at the cost of sweat and blood, and prevent the painful lessons from being repeated,” he was quoted as saying.
"We intend to comprehensively analyse in depth... our experiences, lessons and the errors committed," added the North Korean leader.
Addressing the country, which has not reported a single COVID-19 case, Kim reportedly said the challenges faced by his government as “the worst ever” and “unprecedented".
Scrapping the previous failed plan introduced in 2016, Kim also introduced a brand new plan while reviewing the current status of North Korea in various sectors.
Even though public apologies are comparatively rare for Kim, in August 2020 he had also addressed economic “shortcomings” caused by “unexpected and inevitable challenges.”