In Pics: Life Of Afghans Under Taliban Regime From Lens Of An Old-style Box Camera

The faded black-and-white, sometimes slightly out-of-focus images taken from box camera convey an Afghanistan frozen in time.

Digital Desk
Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
1/16
AP

A hand-made wooden camera has captured the images of beauty and of hardship that rippled into the Afghan lives since the Afghanistan fell to Taliban regime.

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
2/16
AP

Among the monochrome photos are a family enjoying an outing in a swan boat on a lake and child laborers toiling in brick factories.

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
3/16
AP

“Life is much more joyful now," a Talibani fighter remarked as he sat for a portrait in a war-scarred Afghan village. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
4/16
AP

The moments were captured by kamra-e-faoree, or instant camera that was more commonly seen on Afghan city streets in the last century. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
5/16
AP

The camera, which is simple, cheap and portable, endured dramatic changes in Afghanistan in the last half a century — from a monarchy to a communist transition. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
6/16
AP

The young women in the Afghan capital of Kabul have been forced out of education because of their gender. They say: “My life is like a prisoner, like a bird in a cage.”

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
7/16
AP

In the post-war Afghanistan, the camera's use nearly vanished as a form of documenting photos—from Herat in the west and Kandahar in south to Kabul in the east and Bamiyan in the center. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
8/16
AP

The tool of bygone era shows the images that underscore how in two years since US troops pulled out and the Taliban returned to power, life has fared for the Afghans. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
9/16
AP

The primitive box camera imparts a vintage, timeless quality to the images, as if the country’s past is superimposed over its present. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
10/16
AP

In power between 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned photography of humans and animals as they were contrary to teachings of Islam. Many box cameras were smashed. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
11/16
AP

“These things are gone,” said Lutfullah Habibzadeh, 72, a former kamra-e-faoree photographer in Kabul. “Digital cameras are on the market, and (the old ones) are out of use.” 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
12/16
AP

But Habibzadeh was still in possession of his old box camera, a relic of the last century passed down to him by his photographer father. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
13/16
AP

The 21st-century digital technology had rendered these box cameras obsolete.

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
14/16
AP

Taken over the course of a month, the images show how life has changed dramatically for many Afghans — whereas for others, little has changed over the decades. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
15/16
AP

At first glance the faded black-and-white, sometimes slightly out-of-focus images convey an Afghanistan frozen in time. 

Life of Afghans under Taliban regime
16/16
AP

But that aesthetic is deceiving. These are reflections of the country very much as it is now.

