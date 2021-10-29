Last Updated:

In Pics: Lonely Planet's Best Travel Destinations For 2022, Cook Island Tops List

Lonely Planet recently revealed that Caribbean Cook Island is at number one on its list of the top 10 travel destinations one must plan to visit next year.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: @CookIsland_Istagram
1/8
IMAGE: @VincaVacations_Istagram

Cook Island tops Lonely Planet list, The remote but accessible island has "Fifteen droplets of land cast across two million square kilometres of Pacific Blue." It offers adventure and artisan food.

IMAGE: @visitNorway_Instagram
2/8
IMAGE: @anastasia.hhk_Instagram

As Lonely Planet says, the appeal of Norway is remarkably simple. Listed in number 2, Norway's beauty is in its landscapes. It also gives a staggering view of the Arctic and the Aurora Borealis.

IMAGE: @Mauritius_Instagram
3/8
IMAGE: @SzarzewskiQuentin_Instagram

Mauritius is an island in the Indian Ocean about 700 miles from Madagascar. Famous for powder blue waters and luxurious resorts. Apart from food, Mauritius also has small explorations to offer.

IMAGE: @bikinisunset_Instagram
4/8
IMAGE: @bikinisunset_Instagram

Listed in number 6, Anguilla, a Caribbean island that has long beaches like Rendezvous Bay overlooking Saint Martin Island. 

IMAGE: Antje.g_Photography/Instagram
5/8
IMAGE: Antje.g_Photography/Instagram

If one wants to experience the Middle East away from the hustle of Dubai, then Oman is the destination. It has 2000m of a mountainous backdrop to narrow stretches of water for that perfect selfie.

IMAGE: @Luray_Roshan/Instagram
6/8
IMAGE: @Luray_Roshan/Instagram

Listed in no. 7, Nepal, the picturesque country is more than just the first base of Mt. Everest. It is home to iconic Darbar square. The sunrise in Nepal is the most unique experience for one to witness

IMAGE: @craftedafrica_Instagram
7/8
IMAGE: @craftedafrica_Instagram

Listed no. 7, Malawi is home to the world's ninth-largest lake with very few tourists. One is sure to experience the 'Warm Heart of Africa' with delicious African cuisine and a beautiful safari.

IMAGE: @Unsplash
8/8
IMAGE: @Unsplash

Home to many fables of the Arabian nights, Egypt has architectural marvels to offer. Listed no. 10 in the Lonely Planet list. It is the land of the colossal Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx.

Tags: Lonely Planet, UNESCO World, Egypt
