In Pics: Mexico Celebrates Day Of The Dead After One Year Hiatus Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

People of Mexico returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead on Sunday, 31 Oct. after visits to graveyards were not allowed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
On Sunday, people in Mexico celebrated mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were not allowed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
People gathered at the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery to pay their respects to their loved ones. The holiday begins in Mexico on 31 October for remembering those who died. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
A man carrying flowers to place on a tomb in the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery as people remember their deceased relatives on Day of the Dead. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
A woman made her face look like "Catrina" as she posed for cameras during Day of the Dead in Mexico City. People returned to the tradition after one year as they were prohibited to visit cemeteries. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
A musician playing the guitar as people start arriving at the cemetery. Relatives light candles, give offerings of favourite food and beverages of their deceased relatives at the cemetery and altar. 

 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
Family visits to pay respect to their deceased relatives with flowers. Families clean and decorate graves, which are covered with orange marigolds in Mexico. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
With a person playing musical instrument, Masiel Ventura places flower petals on the tomb of his brother-in-law in the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
The holidays in Mexico start on 31 October for remembering those who died in accidents. People remember those who died very young on 1 November. Dead adults are remembered on 2 November. 

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
A woman brings flowers to the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead relatives.

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead
A musician sitting on a tomb as people pay respects to deceased relatives. People returned to the tradition after one year as they were not allowed to visit graveyards in 2020 due to COVID-19. 

