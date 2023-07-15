Last Updated:

In Pics: Millions Seek Relief From Scorching Sun As Temperatures Hit Record Across World

As the heat in the world rises, millions resort to different means to seek relief from the scorching sun.

Saumya joshi
Millions around the world seek refuge from the scorching sun as climate changes. 

A strong El Nino and summer in the Northern Hemisphere converge, overturning temperature records.

As the heat in the southwestern US shoots up, health officials recommend people to limit their outdoor exposure. 

China suffers through a double-whammy of heat and flooding, people flock to waterways to cool off from temperatures as high as 100 F (38 C). 

A man cools off from a fountain during a sunny day in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 13.

A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10.

Scientists caution that people might suffer through extreme heat throughout the summer, and for years to come, as humans spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

Migrants take a pause for a water break as they walk in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as they try to enter the US from Mexico in Eagle Pass on July 11. 

A mother protects a sleeping child from the sun with a stole as they visit the Hollywood Sign landmark in Los Angeles on July 12. 

A man holds an umbrella as he and other tourists roan in the premises of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave, in Athens, Greece on July 13. 

Europe, particularly its south, faces another unrelenting heat wave, with temperatures set to reach 113 F (45 C). Last year, more than 60,000 people passed away due to the extreme heat.  

A man pushing a trolley loaded with cold drinking water bottles on a hot summer day, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 13.

In Iraq, men and children are seen swimming in the Tigris River to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13

Men taking showers at a public beach in order to relax from a summer heat wave in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 13.

 Salvation Army volunteer Francisca Corral gives water to a man at their Valley Heat Relief Station in Phoenix, July 11. 

