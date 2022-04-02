In Pics | Muslims Across The World Offer Prayers As They Kickstart Holy Month Of Ramadan

Quick links:
This photo from Indonesia features men offering evening prayers to Allah at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
This photo from Jerusalem shows a Palestinian man hanging decorations to mark the holy month of Ramadan.
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' on the first day of Ramadan in Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.
This picture captures a scene from the holiest site in Islam-Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers visit Mecca to mark Ramadan.
Here, Lebanese girls can be seen holding traditional lanterns during street performances in Sidon, Lebanon.
This image shows Muslim worshippers offering prayers as the holy month of Ramadan begins. On Friday, the mosque hosted the first Ramadan prayers after 88 years.