In Pics | Muslims Across The World Offer Prayers As They Kickstart Holy Month Of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Riya Baibhawi
File/AP

This photo from Indonesia features men offering evening prayers to Allah at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. 

Image: AP

This photo from Jerusalem shows a Palestinian man hanging decorations to mark the holy month of Ramadan. 

Image: AP

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' on the first day of Ramadan in Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Image: Twitter/@AhmadHamisu975

This picture captures a scene from the holiest site in Islam-Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers visit Mecca to mark Ramadan. 

Image: Twitter/@MuhammadSmiry

This picture captures evening (Taraweeh) prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday. 

Image: AP

Here, Lebanese girls can be seen holding traditional lanterns during street performances in Sidon, Lebanon. 

Image: Anadolu Agency

This image shows Muslim worshippers offering prayers as the holy month of Ramadan begins. On Friday, the mosque hosted the first Ramadan prayers after 88 years. 

Image: AP

A woman and her daughter shop for traditional lanterns for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at al-Zawya traditional market in Gaza City. 

