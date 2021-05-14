Last Updated:

In Pics: Muslims Worldwide Mark End Of Ramadan, Celebrate Eid

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.

Eid amid pandemic
Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Eid amid pandemic
This year’s Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr marked a bit of a milestone: Now fully vaccinated elderly in US. “It’s overwhelming and exciting,” the Maryland resident said.

Eid amid pandemic
Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.

Eid amid pandemic
In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory.

Eid amid pandemic
Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

Eid amid pandemic
The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation allowed mosque prayers in low-risk areas, but mosques in areas where there was more risk of the virus spreading closed their doors.

Eid amid pandemic
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. 

Eid amid pandemic
Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.

Eid amid pandemic
In Bangladesh, however, tens of thousands of people were leaving the capital, Dhaka, to join their families back in their villages for Eid celebrations despite a nationwide lockdown.

Eid amid pandemic
While police set up highway checkpoints and domestic flights and other modes of transportation were suspended, anxiety lingered as people defy the prohibition.

Eid amid pandemic
“We followed the government decision that banned us visiting my parents for Eid last year, it’s enough! Nothing can stop me now,” said factory worker Askari Anam.

Eid amid pandemic
Muslims in some countries were seeking ways to balance the holiday’s rituals with coronavirus concerns.

Eid amid pandemic
In the southern Philippines, coronavirus outbreaks and new fighting between government forces and Muslim insurgents in one province prevented people from holding large public prayers. 

