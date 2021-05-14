In Pics: Muslims Worldwide Mark End Of Ramadan, Celebrate Eid

Quick links:
Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
This year’s Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr marked a bit of a milestone: Now fully vaccinated elderly in US. “It’s overwhelming and exciting,” the Maryland resident said.
Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.
In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory.
Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation allowed mosque prayers in low-risk areas, but mosques in areas where there was more risk of the virus spreading closed their doors.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.
Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.
In Bangladesh, however, tens of thousands of people were leaving the capital, Dhaka, to join their families back in their villages for Eid celebrations despite a nationwide lockdown.
While police set up highway checkpoints and domestic flights and other modes of transportation were suspended, anxiety lingered as people defy the prohibition.
“We followed the government decision that banned us visiting my parents for Eid last year, it’s enough! Nothing can stop me now,” said factory worker Askari Anam.
Muslims in some countries were seeking ways to balance the holiday’s rituals with coronavirus concerns.