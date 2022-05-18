In Pics: N Korea Bolsters Preventive Efforts To Curb Fresh Surge Of Suspected COVID Cases

Quick links:
North Korea reported another spike in infections thought to be COVID-19 on Tuesday and prompted good health habits as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population.
In Pyongyang, North Korea, employees of the Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory prepare toothpaste for civilians as the government steps up efforts to combat disease transmission.
In Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, an employee of Pyongyang Dental Hygiene Products Factory disinfects floor of a dining room as the government escalated measures to prevent the spread of illness.
Officers from the Korean People's Army medical units prepare for a deployment to assist with the transport of medicine in Pyongyang in this photo issued by the North Korean government.
Employees of a greengrocery on Mirae Scientists Street carry tomatoes to citizens remaining at home as the Kim Jong-un administration steps up its measures to contain the spread of disease.
As the state bolsters efforts to curb the spread of disease in Pyongyang, an employee of the Daesong District's Medicament Management Office provides medicine to a resident.
Employees of a greengrocery on Mirae Scientists Street carry cabbages to supply residents staying at home as Pyongyang's government increased steps to prevent the spread of illness.
Employees of Pyongyang's Daesong District's Medicament Management Office distribute medicine to people as the government steps up efforts to prevent disease in the city.