IN PICS: Nagasaki Residents Mark 77th Anniversary Of Atomic Bombing With Homage To Victims

On August 9, Nagasaki paid respects to those who perished in the American nuclear attack 77 years ago.
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during a ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan.
During the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, a choir group made up of victims of the historic bombing sings.
US dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. Three days later, it dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.
On the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, people pray at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park.
On the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Catholics attend an early morning Mass at the Urakami Cathedral.
Doves fly over the Peace Statue during a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the United States' atomic bombing at Nagasaki's Peace Park on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue delivers a speech at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, on Tuesday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the United States' atomic bombing.
On the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offers silent prayers in Nagasaki, southern Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 9.