In Pics: Nepal Mourns Country's Deadliest Crash In 3 Decades; Search Ops Halt For Day 2

Quick links:
A man cries as he waits to receive the body of a victim of the plane crash on Sunday, 16 January at a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal.
A soldier speaks to people waiting to receive bodies of friends and relatives, victims of the plane crash, at a hospital in Pokhara as Nepal began a national day of mourning on Monday.
A woman cries as the body of a relative, victim of the Yeti Airlines plane crash, is brought to a hospital in Pokhara
People are waiting to receive bodies of friends and relatives, who died in the plane crash on Sunday, at Pokhara hospital
Relatives of the crashed passenger plane can be seen wailing at the Katmandhu airport on Sunday.
A relative consoles a woman crying as the body of a relative is brought from the Pokhara crash site to a hospital.
People wait outside a hospital for news of relatives after a passenger plane crashed in Pokhara, Nepal.