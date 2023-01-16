Last Updated:

In Pics: Nepal Mourns Country's Deadliest Crash In 3 Decades; Search Ops Halt For Day 2

Nepal announced a day of mourning on Monday in view of the Sunday crash of Yeti Airlines 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board.

Nepal mourns Pokhara crash
Image: AP

A man cries as he waits to receive the body of a victim of the plane crash on Sunday, 16 January at a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal.

Image: AP

A soldier speaks to people waiting to receive bodies of friends and relatives, victims of the plane crash, at a hospital in Pokhara as Nepal began a national day of mourning on Monday.

Image: AP

A woman cries as the body of a relative, victim of the Yeti Airlines plane crash, is brought to a hospital in Pokhara

Image: AP

People are waiting to receive bodies of friends and relatives, who died in the plane crash on Sunday, at Pokhara hospital 

Image: AP

Locals await news and watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara on Sunday.

Image: AP

Distressed locals watch rescuers work at the site of plane crash in Pokhara.

Image: AP

Relatives of the crashed passenger plane can be seen wailing at the Katmandhu airport on Sunday.

Image: AP

A relative consoles a woman crying as the body of a relative is brought from the Pokhara crash site to a hospital.

Image: AP

People wait outside a hospital for news of relatives after a passenger plane crashed in Pokhara, Nepal.

Image: AP

Locals watch the wreckage of the Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 passenger plane in Pokhara

