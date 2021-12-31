IN PICS | New Zealand Rings In New Year 2022 With Firecrackers & Festive Lighting

Quick links:
New Zealand became the first country to welcome New Year 2022 on Friday (IST). The festive spirit was marked by low-key celebrations due to the global surge in COVID-19 cases
Fireworks light up New Zealand's night sky as citizens welcome 2022 with cheer, happiness and positivity
Auckland's night sky, too, lights up with fireworks as New Zealanders welcome 2022 with pomp and grandeur
Traditional firework shows were replaced with low-key celebrations in some parts amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID variant
Aucklanders ring in the New Year 2022 with crackers lighting up the sky and lifting the spirits of citizens hoping for a positive start