IN PICS | New Zealand Rings In New Year 2022 With Firecrackers & Festive Lighting

New Zealand became the first country to welcome New Year 2022 on Friday (IST). The festive spirit was marked by low-key celebrations amid a global COVID surge.

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
1/9
Image: ANI/AP

New Zealand became the first country to welcome New Year 2022 on Friday (IST). The festive spirit was marked by low-key celebrations due to the global surge in COVID-19 cases

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
2/9
Image: ANI/AP

Fireworks light up New Zealand's night sky as citizens welcome 2022 with cheer, happiness and positivity

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
3/9
Image: ANI/AP

Auckland's night sky, too, lights up with fireworks as New Zealanders welcome 2022 with pomp and grandeur 

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
4/9
Image: ANI/AP

Traditional firework shows were replaced with low-key celebrations in some parts amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID variant

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
5/9
Image: ANI/AP

Aucklanders ring in the New Year 2022 with crackers lighting up the sky and lifting the spirits of citizens hoping for a positive start

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
6/9
Image: ANI/AP

A spectacular light show illuminates Auckland's Sky Tower at December 31 midnight (local time) 

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
7/9
Image: ANI/AP

Auckland's Viaduct Harbour decks up in festive lights as New Zealand enters 2022

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
8/9
Image: ANI/AP

Low-key light shows mark the arrival of 2022 in Auckland's landmark sites

New Year is celebrated in New Zealand Auckland
9/9
Image: ANI/AP

Various shades of colourful light paint Auckland's Sky Tower on December 31 midnight (local time)

Tags: New Zealand, New Year 2022, Auckland
