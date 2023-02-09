IN Pics: North Korea Flaunts Military Might With Largest-ever ICBM Display In Night Parade

Last Updated:

North Korea's Kim Jong-un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling speculation that she’s being primed as a future leader.

Wednesday night’s parade in the capital, Pyongyang, featured the newest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental missile.

That missile was part of around a dozen ICBMs Kim’s troops rolled out at the event. It is being touterd as the largest display of Korea's military might till date.

Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. 

The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified, reported AP.

 

The official Korean Central News Agency confirmed that the parade featured a variety of nuclear-capable weapons, including tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of missile launchers at a parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un waves his hand towards people during the military parade.

The parade was the fifth known public appearance by Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, his second-born who is believed to be around 10 years old.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says an intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade.

Kim Jong-un reviews an honor guard with his daughter and his wife Ri Sol Ju during the military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.

State media have signaled a lofty role for Kim Ju Ae. She’s been called “respected” and “beloved".

Daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju clap as the parade passes. 

