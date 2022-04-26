Last Updated:

IN PICS: North Korea Pledges Increase In Nuke Capacity On Army's 90th Anniversary

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un vowed to ramp up the development of nuclear weapons as the country celebrated the 90th anniversary of foundation of its army.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un watches military parade to marking the 90th anniversary of the country's army at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on April 25. 

Newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, on display during a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il-sung Square.

Military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at Kim Il-sung Square. 

Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, delivers a speech during the military parade. He vowed to bolster country's nuclear forces at "maximum speed".

Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju, acknowledging the crowd during the military parade at Kim Il-sung Square.

Jet aircrafts displaying unique formations to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army. 

A contingent of the North Koren army conducting a military parade at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his wife reviews a guard of honour during the military parade. 

A cavalry regiment of the North Korean army marches past during the military parade at the Kim Il-sung Square.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un along with his wife reviews the ceremonial parade during the event. 

People watching North Korea's military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the army's foundation, on TV.

