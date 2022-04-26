IN PICS: North Korea Pledges Increase In Nuke Capacity On Army's 90th Anniversary

Quick links:
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un watches military parade to marking the 90th anniversary of the country's army at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on April 25.
Newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, on display during a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il-sung Square.
Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, delivers a speech during the military parade. He vowed to bolster country's nuclear forces at "maximum speed".
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju, acknowledging the crowd during the military parade at Kim Il-sung Square.
A contingent of the North Koren army conducting a military parade at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his wife reviews a guard of honour during the military parade.
A cavalry regiment of the North Korean army marches past during the military parade at the Kim Il-sung Square.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un along with his wife reviews the ceremonial parade during the event.