In Pics: North Korea's Kim Jong-un Brings His Daughter For Army's 75th Anniversary Feast

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s army.

Image: AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Tuesday, February 7.

Image: AP

Kim Jong-un with his wife Ri Sol-ju and his daughter poses with military top officials for a photo at a feast.

Image: AP

Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during the feast. 

Image: AP

The occasion highlights the "unstoppable power" of the nuclear-armed military. The visit coincides with signs that North Korea is gearing up for a grand military parade in the capital city, Pyongyang.

Image: AP

North Korea is expected to display its latest advancements in its nuclear weapons program, causing concern among its neighbouring countries and the United States.

Image: AP

This comes amid speculations raised about North Korea’s supreme leader's health, after his alleged disappearance before the mass parade slated to be held this week.

Image: AP

Pyongyang citizens visit Mansu Hill to pay respect to the statues of their late leaders Kim Il-sung & Kim Jong-il on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang.

Image: AP

Furthmore, this was Kim Ju Ae's, who is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old, fourth known public appearance alongside her father, Kim Jong-un.

Image: AP

Analysts believe that by bringing his daughter to events related to his military, the North Korean leader intends to send a message to the world that he has no plans to give up his nuclear weapons.

Image: AP

State media released photos of the celebration, which appeared to take place at the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang, showing military officials applauding during a banquet.

