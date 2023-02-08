In Pics: North Korea's Kim Jong-un Brings His Daughter For Army's 75th Anniversary Feast

Quick links:
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attend a feast to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army at an unspecified place in North Korea on Tuesday, February 7.
Kim Jong-un with his wife Ri Sol-ju and his daughter poses with military top officials for a photo at a feast.
The occasion highlights the "unstoppable power" of the nuclear-armed military. The visit coincides with signs that North Korea is gearing up for a grand military parade in the capital city, Pyongyang.
North Korea is expected to display its latest advancements in its nuclear weapons program, causing concern among its neighbouring countries and the United States.
This comes amid speculations raised about North Korea’s supreme leader's health, after his alleged disappearance before the mass parade slated to be held this week.
Pyongyang citizens visit Mansu Hill to pay respect to the statues of their late leaders Kim Il-sung & Kim Jong-il on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang.
Furthmore, this was Kim Ju Ae's, who is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old, fourth known public appearance alongside her father, Kim Jong-un.
Analysts believe that by bringing his daughter to events related to his military, the North Korean leader intends to send a message to the world that he has no plans to give up his nuclear weapons.