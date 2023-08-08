In Pics: One Dead, Six Missing As Extreme Downpour In Nepal Causes Floods, Landslides

Quick links:
Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods and landslides in Nepal killing one person. The authorities reported that at least 6 people went missing as landslides swept houses in central Nepal, ANI reported.
As per the district police of Makwanpur, a woman died after she was rescued alive from the debris by the authorities. Meanwhile, six of her family members went missing in the Bagmati district of Nepal
Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal have been witnessing heavy downpours since Monday midnight. The water level at Bagmati and Bishnumat rivers has burst the embankments and entered residential areas.
Heavy rainfalls caused flooding in the country's capital, Kathmandu. A child was seen floating in a tub as a man leads the way. The continent of Asia has witnessed the wrath of nature in recent months
Other Asian nations like Afghanistan and Pakistan have seen heavy rainfalls leading to flash floods, landslides and heavy devastation of infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in Kathmandu, roads were filled with rainwater, throwing the daily lives of Nepali residents out of gear. The authorities imposed high alerts in the affected areas.
With the rise of the water levels in the aforementioned rivers, corridors that run along the river embankments were waterlogged causing heavy traffic in various places.
Two men try to push a motorbike on a road filled with water which is knee-level high. The garbage that is floating in these regions has also increased hygiene concerns among the authorities.
A man wearing a raincoat clears out garbage in the area. In light of the heavy rains and waterlogging, authorities have ordered to shut schools in the affected areas.