In Pics: PM Modi Gifts India-made Articles To His Counterparts At G20 Summit In Indonesia

At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure to present a token of memento to his various counterparts as a mark of respect. PM Modi and various other global leaders arrived in Bali, Indonesia in order to attend the G20 summit where Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 presidency to India.

PM Modi presents gifts to his counterparts on the sideline of G20 Summit

PM Modi gifted 'Agate Bowl' from Kutch, Gujarat, to French President Emmanuel Macron, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

To Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Narendra Modi presented 'Patan Patola Dupatta' (scarf). The (Double Ikat) Patan Patola textile is appreciated for its craft and is highly renowned for the blend of colours used upon it.

He also gifted 'Pithora' to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Made by the tribal Rathwa craftsmen from Gujarati town of Chhota Udaipur, a Phithora is an infamous tribal folk art. It has a few similarities with the aboriginal dot paintings that are made in Australia by its local communities.

Mata Ni Pachedi was given as a token of appreciation to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It is a handwoven cloth from Gujarat that is used as an offering in Mother Goddess-themed religious shrines and is highly honoured by the devotees in India. The name is derived from the Gujarati words 'Mata,' which means 'mother goddess', 'Ni' means 'belonging to', and 'Pachedi' denotes 'backdrop'.

During the G20 summit, Prime Minister also presented Kanal Brass set (Mandi and Kullu) to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented United States President Joe Biden a Kangra miniature painting. Kangra miniature paintings have a history of their own as they usually highlight 'Shringar Rasa', or basically love against the set of nature. The innovative paintings were created by the artisans of Himachal Pradesh using natural colours.

As India becomes the torchbearer of G-20 presidency Prime Minister Narenra Modi said, "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic."

"At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented," he added.